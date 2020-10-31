Rajasthan govt. introduces Bills to negate impact of Centre’s farm laws

Rajasthan Parliamentary Affairs Minister Shanti Dhariwal. File.

Jaipur

31 October 2020 12:16 IST

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Shanti Dhariwal introduced the Bills on the first day of the Assembly session

The Rajasthan government introduced three Bills on Saturday to negate the impact of the farm laws recently enacted by the Centre.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Shanti Dhariwal introduced the Essential Commodities (Special Provisions and Rajasthan Amendment) Bill 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services (Rajasthan Amendment) Bill 2020 and the Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation and Rajasthan Amendment) Bill 2020.

Editorial | Taking on the Centre: On States rejecting farm laws

Advertising

Advertising

He also introduced the Code of Procedure (Rajasthan Amendment) Bill 2020 on the first day of the Assembly session.

The House was adjourned for the day after obituary references on the death of former President Pranab Mukherjee and other leaders who passed away recently.

The Congress leadership has suggested that States where it is in power should pass laws of their own to counter the Central legislations.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had said his State would follow Punjab in bypassing the “anti-farmer laws“.

"INC under the leadership of Smt #SoniaGandhi ji& #RahulGandhi ji stands absolutely with our annadatas and will continue to oppose the anti-farmer laws passed by NDA Govt. Today Congress Govt in #Punjab has passed Bills against these laws & #Rajasthan will follow soon," Mr. Gehlot tweeted on October 20.

Farmers had protested in several parts of the State against the Centre’s laws.