Rajasthan govt. extends night curfew by an hour

JAIPUR

01 April 2021 00:36 IST

Restrictions imposed in two more towns

Amid an increase in COVID-19 cases, the Rajasthan government on Wednesday decided to extend the night curfew timings by one hour in eight cities and imposed night curfew in two more towns. Besides, the markets in the urban areas will close by 9 p.m. instead of 10 p.m. earlier.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot announced the decisions at a COVID-19 review meeting held through videoconferencing here. He gave instructions to the officials to formulate district-level action plans to contain the spread of the infection and regularly monitor the situation in addition to the assessment of mortality and growth rates.

The District Collectors were authorised to take a decision on closure of educational institutions in their respective areas where the cases were rising.

The teams of district administration, police and urban local bodies will regularly visit markets to conduct checking in order to ensure compliance with the protocol to check the spread of infection.

The night curfew was imposed last week from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. The curfew will now start from 10 p.m. Two more towns where the curfew has been imposed are Chittorgarh and Abu Road (Sirohi).