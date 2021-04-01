Other States

Rajasthan govt. extends night curfew by an hour

Amid an increase in COVID-19 cases, the Rajasthan government on Wednesday decided to extend the night curfew timings by one hour in eight cities and imposed night curfew in two more towns. Besides, the markets in the urban areas will close by 9 p.m. instead of 10 p.m. earlier.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot announced the decisions at a COVID-19 review meeting held through videoconferencing here. He gave instructions to the officials to formulate district-level action plans to contain the spread of the infection and regularly monitor the situation in addition to the assessment of mortality and growth rates.

The District Collectors were authorised to take a decision on closure of educational institutions in their respective areas where the cases were rising.

The teams of district administration, police and urban local bodies will regularly visit markets to conduct checking in order to ensure compliance with the protocol to check the spread of infection.

The night curfew was imposed last week from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. The curfew will now start from 10 p.m. Two more towns where the curfew has been imposed are Chittorgarh and Abu Road (Sirohi).

Comments
Related Articles

NGT tells committee to look into plea on environmental violations

Coronavirus | 50 students of two Jammu and Kashmir schools test positive for COVID-19

Assam Assembly Elections | In second phase of polls, a test for pro-CAA sentiment

Assam Assembly Elections | Rahul’s temple visit to counter BJP attack on alliance with Ajmal

One of 3 accused of gang rape held

West Bengal Assembly Elections | Goons have entered Nandigram, we want free and fair polls: Mamata

Defamation case | Madhya Pradesh court issues summons to TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee

Cross-LoC traders welcome move to restore India-Pakistan trade links

8 die in dry Bihar after alleged illicit liquor consumption

Andaman and Nicobar Islands likely to receive rainfall from March 31 to April 2

Punjab clears setting-up of ED to check illegal mining

West Bengal Assembly Elections | Bhoomikanya vs bhoomiputra in blistering battle for Nandigram

West Bengal Assembly Elections | High polling percentage points to imminent change of guard in Bengal: Nadda

NIA court jails Pakistani LeT terrorist for 10 years for conspiring to attack India

Ishrat Jahan case | CBI court discharges three police officers

Nine years after setting up panel, Goa yet to finalise agriculture policy

Meghalaya to get de-addiction centre for youths

Coronavirus | Gujarat extends night curfew in Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara, Rajkot till April 15

Sharad Pawar undergoes endoscopy in hospital before schedule

Demanding road, Mizo residents in Tripura call to boycott tribal council polls

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 1, 2021 12:36:24 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/rajasthan-govt-extends-night-curfew-by-an-hour/article34210007.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY