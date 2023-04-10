ADVERTISEMENT

Rajasthan govt. declares birth anniversary of Jyotiba Phule public holiday

April 10, 2023 04:12 pm | Updated 04:12 pm IST - Jaipur

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has approved a proposal in this regard

PTI

Jyotiba Phule

The Rajasthan government has declared April 11, the birth anniversary of social reformer Jyotiba Phule, a public holiday.

With this, the State has 30 public holidays and 20 optional holidays. Till now, Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Jayanti was an optional holiday in the State.

According to an official statement, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has approved a proposal in this regard. The decision has been taken keeping in mind the common man's feelings and the demand of people's representatives, it said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Women and Child Development Minister Mamta Bhupesh, Rashtriya Phule Brigade Team Rajasthan and various social organizations and people's representatives had demanded that Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Jayanti be declared a public holiday.

Jyotiba Phule played an important role in eradicating untouchability and empowering society. He also made organised efforts for the rights of farmers and labourers.

Earlier, the State government changed Lord Shri Devnarayan Jayanti from optional to public holiday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Rajasthan

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US