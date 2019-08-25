Rajasthan govt. assures help to crisis-ridden textile industry

Amid reports of slump and huge job losses in the textile industry, the Congress government in Rajasthan has reached out to the owners of textile mills and the associations of the textile sector with the promise to take steps for resolving their issues.

Textile units operating in several parts of the State are facing financial crisis and slowdown.

At a ‘direct dialogue’ with the textile industry’s representatives organised here over the weekend, senior government officers, including Chief Secretary D.B. Gupta, dwelt at length on the crisis forcing the textile units to cut down their production and assured them of steps to promote the sector.

Mr. Gupta said the State’s textile sector provided direct and indirect employment to lakhs of people and had gained world-wide recognition because of its high-quality products. “The State government has accorded the highest priority to resolve the textile sector’s grievances and support it during the crisis,” he said.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday termed the measures announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman a “face-saving exercise”.

Sector-specific steps

“These steps are inadequate to bring the economy back on track. There is a need to look into problems faced by different sectors and announce measures separately to bring them out of recession, slow growth and low sales,” Mr. Gehlot said.

At the ‘direct dialogue’, representatives of textile unit associations from Pali, Balotra, Jodhpur, Bhiwadi, Bhilwara, Kishangarh and Jaipur highlighted the difficulties being faced by the mills. They demanded rationalising of power tariff, abolition of electricity duty on captive power plants and reduction in the wheeling charges on power purchased from open access.

The textile mill owners sought the State government’s help in ensuring compliance with the National Green Tribunal’s orders as well as pollution control. The industry representatives also requested for permission to utilise full electricity produced by solar power plants.

Mr. Gupta said a draft scheme for upgradation of the existing common effluent treatment plants and establishment of new CETPs for wastewater management had been formulated and would shortly be given final shape.

Rajasthan Pollution Control Board chairperson Sudarshan Sethi, Additional Chief Secretary (Industries) Subodh Agarwal, State Industries Commissioner K.K. Pathak and Principal Secretary, Environment & Forest, Shreya Guha were also present at the dialogue.