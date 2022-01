Jaipur

23 January 2022 14:45 IST

"Efforts are being made to restore the account"

The Twitter account of Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra was hacked on Sunday, sources in the Raj Bhawan said.

The hacker also posted a tweet in the Arabic language from the handle “@KalrajMishra”, they said.

"Efforts are being made to restore the account," the sources said.

