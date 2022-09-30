Rajasthan governor appoints VCs to eight universities

The VCs have been appointed for a term of three years or till they attain the age of 70, whichever is earlier

PTI Jaipur
September 30, 2022 10:14 IST

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra.

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra has issued orders for the appointment of vice-chancellors to eight universities in consultation with the State government.

According to an official statement issued on Thursday, Dr. Abhay Kumar Vyas has been appointed as the vice chancellor (VC) of Agriculture University, Kota; Prof Bagda Ram Choudhary of Agricultural University, Jodhpur; and Dr. Arun Kumar of Swami Kesavanand Rajasthan Agricultural University, Bikaner.

Prof. Ramsevak Dubey has been appointed as the VC of Jagadguru Ramanandacharya Rajasthan Sanskrit University, Jaipur; Dr. Ajit Kumar of Maharana Pratap University of Agriculture and Technology, Udaipur; and Prof. Pradeep Kumar Prajapati of Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan Rajasthan Ayurveda University, Jodhpur.

Prof. Kailash Sodhani has been appointed as the VC of Vardhman Mahaveer Open University, Kota; and Dr. Balraj Singh of Shri Karan Narendra Agricultural University.

The eight VCs have been appointed for a term of three years or till they attain the age of 70, whichever is earlier.

