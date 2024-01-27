Rajasthan Governor announces Economic Revival Task Force on Republic Day

January 27, 2024 07:11 am | Updated 07:12 am IST - JAIPUR

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra on January 26 announced the formation of an Economic Revival Task Force to prepare a roadmap for strengthening the State’s economy. Mr. Mishra said in his message on the Republic Day that the task force would help build a robust economic infrastructure for the future and ensure the State’s sustainable and holistic development.

Mr. Mishra unfurled the national tricolour at the State-level Republic Day function at Sawai Man Singh Stadium in Jaipur. He inspected the parade in an open car after the national anthem and gave President’s Police Medals to four police officials for their distinguished services. Mr. Mishra’s message was broadcast by All India Radio and Doordarshan.

Mr. Mishra said the State government would pave the way for economic growth through the “ease of doing business” model, as it had taken a pledge for socio-economic development of all sections of society by implementing the Antyodaya concept of Jan Sangh leader Deendayal Upadhyaya. The Centre’s policy decisions had also encouraged the State to march ahead, he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Mishra had earlier lashed out at the previous Congress government in his address at the inaugural session of the 16th State Assembly, while affirming that the economic emergency during the last five years had pushed Rajasthan into the category of BIMARU and the most indebted States. He said the Ashok Gehlot government had led the State into fiscal distress with the burden of significant debts.

The Governor said in his Republic Day message that the nation was witnessing an unprecedented growth while passing through Amrit Kaal under the “visionary leadership” of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “During the last few years, India has maintained a strong image on economic, military, political and diplomatic fronts despite the challenges of COVID-19 pandemic, economic recession, terrorism and global unrest,” he said.

Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma and Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani were among those who attended the Republic Day function. Mr. Sharma unfurled the national flag at Badi Chaupar in the Walled City, paid tributes at Amar Jawan Jyoti near the Assembly building and paid homage to the statue of Mahatma Gandhi at the State Secretariat.

The Republic Day functions were held in all the districts where the Ministers hoisted the national tricolour. Functions were also organised at the government offices and in courts, educational institutions and the offices of political parties in all parts of the State.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT