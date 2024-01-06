ADVERTISEMENT

Rajasthan government transfers 72 IAS officers, 121 RAS officers

January 06, 2024 10:40 am | Updated 10:49 am IST - Jaipur

Three IAS officers have been given additional charges.

PTI

The Department of Personnel of the Rajasthan government issued transfer orders to IAS, RAS officers, on January 5. | Photo Credit: Photo Courtesy: X/@RajGovOfficial

The Rajasthan government has transferred 72 Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers and 121 Rajasthan Administrative Service (RAS) officers, in the first bureaucratic reshuffle after the Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma-led BJP dispensation came to power in the State.

The transfer orders were issued by the Department of Personnel late on Friday night (January 5). Churu Collector Siddharth Sihag has been posted as Secretary to the Chief Minister and Kekri Collector V. M. Sharma has been made Commissioner, Midday Meal, the order stated.

District collectors of Balotra, Banswara, Baran, Dholpur, Hanumangarh, Jodhpur, Pali, Alwar, Jaisalmer, Jhalawar, Kota, Dungarpur, Anupgarh, Chittorgarh, Behror, Sawaimadhopur, Dausa, Sirohi, Bhilwara, Karauli, Jhunjhunu, Rajsamand, Sikar, Gangapur city, Pratapgarh, Deedwana-Kuchaman, Tonk, Phalodi, Salumbar, Bundi, Beawar have also been transferred. Three IAS officers have been given additional charges.

The government has also transferred 121 RAS officers including several additional collectors and sub-divisional officers.

