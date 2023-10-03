HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Rajasthan government transfers 40 officers

The officers include five district collectors and six district Superintendent of Police

October 03, 2023 12:11 pm | Updated 12:11 pm IST - Jaipur

PTI

In an administrative reshuffle, the Rajasthan government has transferred 20 IAS and as many IPS officers in the state.

The officers include five district collectors and six district Superintendent of Police (SP), according to the transfer orders issued by the department of personnel on Sunday night.

District collectors of Kekri, Tonk, Chittorgarh, Jhunjhunu and Khairthal have been changed.

VM Sharma will be the new collector in Kekri, while Gaurav Agrawal will assume charge as collector in Chittorgarh, Hanumanmal Dhaka in Khairthal, Bachnesh Kumar Agrawal in Jhunjhunu and Omprakash Bairwa in Tonk.

Arushi Malik will be the new division commissioner of Jaipur, while Manisha Arora will take charge as transport commissioner.

SPs of Jhunjhunu, Bhilwara, Kekri, Shahpura, Gangapur City and Dudu are among 20 IPS officers who have been transferred.

Related Topics

Rajasthan

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.