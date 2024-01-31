ADVERTISEMENT

Rajasthan government transfers 13 IPS officers; Rajeev Kumar Sharma appointed new DG ACB

January 31, 2024 04:36 pm | Updated 04:36 pm IST - Jaipur

Jodhpur Police Commissioner Ravi Dutt Gaur was transferred to Kota range as IG while H. G. Raghavendra Suhasa, who was IG Pali, was transferred to the post of IG Railways,” order issued by the Department of Personnel said.

PTI

Rajasthan government transfers IPS officers Prashan Kumar Khamesra, Vikas Kumar, Rajendra Singh, Anshuman Bhomia, Anil Kumar Tank and Om Prakash. | Photo Credit: Photo Courtesy: X/@RajGovOfficial

“In a reshuffle in the Police Department, the Rajasthan government on January 31 issued transfer and posting orders for 13 IPS officers,” according to the order issued by the Department of Personnel.

“IPS Rajeev Kumar Sharma who was serving as Director General of Police in Law and Order, Rajasthan Armed Constabulary (RAC), and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) has been appointed as the new Director General (Anti-Corruption Bureau),” the transfer order said.

“Until now, the additional charge of this post was with ADG (ACB) Hemant Priyadarshy. Jodhpur Police Commissioner Ravi Dutt Gaur was transferred to Kota range as IG while H. G. Raghavendra Suhasa, who was IG Pali, was transferred to the post of IG Railways,” the order said.

“IG Intelligence Hinglaj Dan was made IG Rules while Jodhpur range IG Jainarayan Sher replaced Dan,” it said. “IG Law and Order Gaurav Srivastava was made IG CM security. Rahul Prakash, Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Jaipur, was shifted to Bharatpur range as IG,” according to the order.

“Other IPS officers who have been transferred include Prashan Kumar Khamesra, Vikas Kumar, Rajendra Singh, Anshuman Bhomia, Anil Kumar Tank and Om Prakash,” it added.

