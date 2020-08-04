Rajasthan government crisis | Rebel MLAs should give up BJP’s hospitality if they want dialogue with Congress: Surjewala

Randeep Surjewala. File photo: Sandeep Saxena

Jaipur

04 August 2020 12:36 IST

Congress national spokesperson Randeep Surjewala on Tuesday said the party could hold talks with the rebel MLAs of Sachin Pilot camp if they leave the hospitality of Manohar Lal Khattar government in Haryana and come back to their home.

Asked whether the doors for dissidents are open, Mr. Surjewala said that the legislators should first hold a dialogue with the party on the condition that they give up the security of Haryana police in Manesar, and the hospitality and friendship of the BJP.

“Gangrapes are happening, people are being beaten up in Gurgaon. There is no police available for them, but 1,000 policemen are deployed for the security of 19 MLAs. The legislators should first give up the Haryana police’s security, and friendship and hospitality of the BJP, return home and only then will the dialogue take place,” he said.

Mr. Surjewala, All India Congress Committee Rajasthan in-charge Avinash Pande, and senior leader Ajay Maken are stationed in Jaisalmer, along with Congress MLAs supporting Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

Ahead of the crucial Rajasthan Assembly session beginning on August 14, a compromise between the two rival factions in the ruling Congress seems possible, with both the sides softening their stance on the rebellion staged by the former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot. The MLAs loyal to Mr. Pilot are reportedly willing to attend the session.

Mr. Gehlot, who had earlier used harsh words against Mr. Pilot, has said that if the Congress high command forgave the 19 rebel MLAs, he would also welcome them back in the party fold. The legislators of the Gehlot camp have since been shifted to a resort near Jaisalmer amid speculations that the votes required for proving the government’s majority on the floor of the House might be dwindling.