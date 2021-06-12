Rajasthan gives subsidies to agri. power consumers

It will lead to a financial burden of ₹450 cr. annually on the State government

In a major relief to the agricultural power consumers, the Congress government in Rajasthan has announced new subsidies under the Chief Minister’s Kisan Mitra Urja Yojana during the COVID-19 pandemic. The metered consumers will get a subsidy of ₹1,000 on their bills every month.

The new subsidies will lead to a financial burden of ₹450 crore annually on the State government, according to the official sources here. The total subsidies for a farmer will not exceed ₹12,000 in a year. Those consuming less electricity will be paid the amount of difference through deposit in their bank accounts.

The sources said the new agricultural electricity connections would be released within 90 days after the deposit of demand charges to facilitate the sowing of kharif crops on time. The tube-wells will also get electricity connections within 15 days for ensuring adequate supply of water.