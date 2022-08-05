Rajasthan gets second rank as “rising State” in farm infrastructure

August 05, 2022 01:22 IST

A total of 781 projects under the fund have been approved in the State

Rajasthan has obtained second rank as the “rising State” in the Centre’s Agriculture Infrastructure Fund Scheme in recognition of the initiatives for agricultural marketing and support extended to the self-help groups. A total of 781 projects under the fund have been approved in the State.

While ₹747.17 crore were sanctioned for these projects, the State also ranked second in the country in terms of the loan amount of ₹559.50 crore disbursed for the projects, Registrar of Cooperative Societies Muktanand Agrawal said here on Thursday. Over 710 projects have been given loan in the State.

Union Agriculture Minister felicitated

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar felicitated Mr. Agrawal and Principal Agriculture Secretary Dinesh Kumar for the State’s achievement at a function held in New Delhi earlier this week.

Mr. Agrawal said the Agriculture Infrastructure Fund provides loans with 3% interest subsidy to the primary agricultural cooperatives, marketing cooperatives, farmer producer organisations, self-help groups, start-ups and agricultural entrepreneurs for post-harvest management projects and community farming assets.

The State government has incorporated the fund’s benefits into its agro-processing, agribusiness and agricultural export promotion policy with the provisions for 50% capital subsidy and 6% interest subsidy.