Rajasthan gets its first wellness resource centre

Focusing on a holistic model of health, happiness and well-being, Rajasthan’s first wellness resource centre has been launched here in collaboration with Indus Wellness Code Trust (IWCT) of Silicon Valley, U.S., with emphasis on “multidimensional wellness”. The centre will cater to the wellness needs by reckoning on each person’s individual characteristics.

Jaipur-based Indian Institute of Health Management Research (IIHMR) signed a memorandum of understanding with IWCT here earlier this week for establishing the centre. Similar centres have been functioning in North America for the last three years under the aegis of India Community Centre-Crack the Wellness Code, with which 130 doctors are associated.

The centre in Jaipur will provide relevant information to the visitors and offer evidence-based resources in audio, video, and text formats on multiple dimensions of wellness. Centre’s manager and clinical psychologist Sneha Vashisht said here on Wednesday that it would cover several aspects, such as physical, mental, emotional, spiritual, social, environmental, occupational, financial, technological and legal wellness.

The alliance between IWCT and IIHMR will also enable the latter’s Centre for Innovation, Incubation & Entrepreneurship to extend support to the upcoming healthcare start-ups. IIHMR president P.R. Sodani said the MoU would not only facilitate knowledge generation and dissemination activities, but would also influence the government’s policies towards wellness and prevention of diseases.

‘Curative aspect’

“A wellness index on the lines of happiness index needs to be created in the country to assess all dimensions of well-being,” Dr. Sodani said. Inaugurating the centre, Sawai Man Singh Government Medical College’s Principal Sudhir Bhandari said the COVID-19 pandemic had created an urgency among the health fraternity, giving rise to wellness as an important curative aspect of medical practice.

Dr. Bhandari said the State government’s Nirogi Rajasthan campaign was a similar initiative in which the people were given useful information for fighting diseases and protecting themselves and their families. The wellness resource centre’s mission will also be to educate, inspire and empower the people to ensure their overall well-being.