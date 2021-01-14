Rajasthan gets its first vaccine consignment

First batch comprises 20,000 doses

The first consignment of COVID-19 vaccines for Rajasthan arrived here on Wednesday, three days ahead of the nationwide vaccination drive on January 16. The first batch, comprising 20,000 doses manufactured by Bharat Biotech, landed in a flight from Hyderabad at Sanganer airport here.

Packed in three boxes, the vaccines were transported to the State-level storage centre in Sethi Colony of the State Capital under police protection. Health Department officials received the consignment with the beating of drums.

Chief Medical & Health Officer (Jaipur-I) Narottam Sharma said the vaccines would be stored at regular refrigerated temperature ranging between 2 degree and 8 degree Celsius before their use on the first day of vaccination campaign.

Another consignment of 4.43 lakh doses of Covishield vaccine, manufactured by the Serum Institute of India (SII), was likely to reach here late in the evening. The vials of Bharat Biotech, each of which contains 20 doses, were stated to be bigger than those of SII.

4.50 lakh to be covered

Principal Secretary (Medical & Health) Siddharth Mahajan visited the model vaccination centre at Sawai Man Singh Government Hospital here and saw the arrangements. About 4.50 lakh healthcare and frontline workers across the State will be administered the vaccine in the first phase of the drive.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said after the arrival of vaccines, the State government would ensure a smooth process of vaccination and show a “model like the COVID-19 management”. “We have reasons to be optimistic in Rajasthan with low infection and lowest mortality rates,” Mr. Gehlot tweeted, while asking people to keep following the health protocols and taking precautions.