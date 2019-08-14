Rajasthan gets award at World Education Summit

Rajasthan has bagged the “best innovation and initiative leadership award” for its achievements in higher education in the World Education Summit-2019 held in New Delhi.

Minister of State for Higher Education Bhanwar Singh Bhati received the award at the 14th summit organised on Saturday.

Mr. Bhati threw light on the initiatives taken in the State for promoting higher education with the emphasis on inculcating ethical values among the students, improving their personality through extra-curricular activities and developing their skills to face competitive exams.

“Free education for girls has helped improve their ratio in higher education. Against every 100 boys, we have 108 girls studying in the government colleges,” Mr. Bhati said.

He said the third higher education and human resource conclave would be organised in Rajasthan in November this year.

Two-day summit

State Higher & Technical Education Secretary Vaibhav Galriya and Commissioner (College Education) Pradeep Kumar Borad were among those present. Representatives of eight countries and 17 States of India attended the two-day summit.