Rajasthan gets assurance from Punjab

Rajasthan has received an assurance from Punjab for relining of the Ferozepur feeder for the Indira Gandhi Canal system to increase its water carrying capacity to 11,192 cusecs, as per its original design.

The Punjab government will shortly submit a detailed project report to the Central Water Commission in this respect and both the States would bear the expenditure proportionately.

Capacity reduced

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, who met his Punjab counterpart Amarinder Singh on the sidelines of the regional conference on drug menace in Chandigarh on Friday, said the feeder’s capacity had reduced to almost 10,000 cusecs due to damage caused to the lining at several places. “As a result, both the Ganga Canal and the Bhakhra Canal in Rajasthan are getting lesser water,” he said, adding that the canal water issues with the neighbouring State would be resolved amicably.

The Indira Gandhi Canal, which is fed by rivers from Punjab, is also getting contaminated water from Harike Barrage, which Mr. Gehlot said was adversely affecting the health of a large population in several districts. He asked the Punjab government to ensure quality of water in accordance with the National Green Tribunal's directions.

Both Rajasthan and Punjab are ruled by the Congress. Punjab is reportedly considering setting up three common effluent treatment plants at Buddha Nullah, which is a water feeder for Harike.

Mr. Gehlot also sought steps to increase the capacity of the head regulator of Indira Gandhi feeder at Harike Barrage from 15,000 cusecs to 18,500 cusecs. The engineers of both the States will conduct a joint inspection to work out an action plan for this purpose.

According to the official sources here, Capt. Amarinder assured Mr. Gehlot of affirmative action for increasing the head regulator'’ capacity, saying that it would stop the flow of water into Pakistan during the rainy season. This additional water would be available for irrigation to farmers in Rajasthan.