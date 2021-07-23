Rajasthan free rental scheme for farm tools a success

A scheme launched by the Congress government in Rajasthan for providing agricultural equipment, including tractors and seed sowing machines rent free to small and marginal farmers has turned out to be successful. Over 25,000 farmers have benefited from the scheme during the ongoing kharif crop season.

Since June this year, 65,915 hours of operation were recorded on the agricultural fields measuring 40,578 acres, giving relief to the needy farmers with small land holdings. Agriculture Minister Lalchand Kataria said here on Friday that the programme would continue till this month-end.

Over 27,300 farmers across the State had benefited from the scheme with 1.03 lakh hours of operation during the COVID-19 pandemic between April and July last year. The free rental scheme has been launched for the farmers who own up to 2.5 acres of land.