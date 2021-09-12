Rajasthan focuses on domestic tourists

State starts digital campaign with emphasis on ecotourism

Following a steep decline in the number of active COVID-19 cases, attempts are being made in Rajasthan to attract domestic tourists to the popular destinations of forts, palaces and resorts. Since international travellers are unable to visit the State during the pandemic, the government and private agencies are focusing on domestic tourists.

The Federation of Hospitality and Tourism of Rajasthan (FHTR) has launched the first digital campaign to promote tourist destinations and connect tourism activities with the State’s rich heritage of arts and crafts. The campaign has started with the focus on ecotourism in forest areas with the participation of local communities.

The State government has also announced its plan to bring a new ecotourism policy to explore the potential offered by ecological diversity with the emphasis on people’s participation in the conservation of flora and fauna. The policy will also help create employment opportunities.

Governor Kalraj Mishra inaugurated the digital campaign by unveiling a poster at Raj Bhavan here on Friday. Mr. Mishra said the private sector’s role in tourism promotion would be very significant, as the digital communication would enable the stakeholders to reach out to the target groups in an effective manner.

FHTR president Apurv Kumar said digital marketing would promote tourist destinations on all platforms and establish the federation as a single body to represent the industry, which will work cohesively to market the State and interact with the government bodies. In its first phase, the campaign will explore the potential in the eco-tourism sector through trekking, birdwatching, hiking, overnight camping, safari and cycling.