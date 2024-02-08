Rajasthan Finance Minister Diya Kumari presents Interim Budget

February 08, 2024 12:35 pm | Updated 12:35 pm IST - Jaipur

Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Diya Kumari started presenting a Vote on Account (Interim Budget) in the Assembly on February 8. A full Budget for 2024-25 will be presented in July.

Under Article 116 of the Constitution, a Vote on Account is presented to meet essential government expenditure for a limited period until the Budget is approved. It is granted for a few months for an amount equivalent to one-sixth of the total estimation.

The State Finance Minister said many schemes were implemented using State resources by the former government and that there was gap between revenue receipts and expenditure. She said, “During previous government’s tenure, development slowed down in Rajasthan due to corruption, poor law and order situation.”

ADVERTISEMENT

State FM Diya Kumari announced ₹1,000 crore to establish, upgrade schools, colleges, hospitals in Assembly constituencies. She also announced CM Vishwakarma Pension scheme for labourers and street vendors.

Other major announcements were recruitment to fill 70,000 posts and Mukhyamantri Jal Swavlamban Abhiyan to create five lakh water harvesting structures in 20,000 villages over the next four years, for which a ₹11,200 crore provision has been made.

“The previous government did not approve any plan for many areas such as Ladpura, Nasirabad, Siwana, Ahor, Dag, Malpura. Now, to ensure regional balance of development, ₹1,000 crore has been announced for setting up and upgrading additional colleges, schools, hospitals, and administrative buildings,” she said.

The Minister said a Detailed Project Report to expand Jaipur Metro from Sitapura to Ambabari will be prepared in view of the problem of traffic congestion in Jaipur city.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.