GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Rajasthan Finance Minister Diya Kumari presents Interim Budget

Diya Kumari, also the Deputy CM of Rajasthan, announced ₹1,000 crore to establish, upgrade schools, colleges, hospitals in Assembly constituencies.

February 08, 2024 12:35 pm | Updated 12:35 pm IST - Jaipur

PTI
Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Diya Kumari arrives at the Rajasthan Assembly to present the State Interim Budget, in Jaipur, on February 8, 2024.

Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Diya Kumari arrives at the Rajasthan Assembly to present the State Interim Budget, in Jaipur, on February 8, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Diya Kumari started presenting a Vote on Account (Interim Budget) in the Assembly on February 8. A full Budget for 2024-25 will be presented in July.

Under Article 116 of the Constitution, a Vote on Account is presented to meet essential government expenditure for a limited period until the Budget is approved. It is granted for a few months for an amount equivalent to one-sixth of the total estimation.

The State Finance Minister said many schemes were implemented using State resources by the former government and that there was gap between revenue receipts and expenditure. She said, “During previous government’s tenure, development slowed down in Rajasthan due to corruption, poor law and order situation.”

State FM Diya Kumari announced ₹1,000 crore to establish, upgrade schools, colleges, hospitals in Assembly constituencies. She also announced CM Vishwakarma Pension scheme for labourers and street vendors.

Other major announcements were recruitment to fill 70,000 posts and Mukhyamantri Jal Swavlamban Abhiyan to create five lakh water harvesting structures in 20,000 villages over the next four years, for which a ₹11,200 crore provision has been made.

“The previous government did not approve any plan for many areas such as Ladpura, Nasirabad, Siwana, Ahor, Dag, Malpura. Now, to ensure regional balance of development, ₹1,000 crore has been announced for setting up and upgrading additional colleges, schools, hospitals, and administrative buildings,” she said.

The Minister said a Detailed Project Report to expand Jaipur Metro from Sitapura to Ambabari will be prepared in view of the problem of traffic congestion in Jaipur city.

Related Topics

Rajasthan / budgets and budgeting / state budget and tax

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.