Rajasthan examining appointment of local youths in jobs

CM Gehlot says government is examining steps taken by other States in reservation for local youths

The subject of appointment of local youths in the government jobs is being examined in Rajasthan, with a focus on introducing a reservation policy that may face judicial scrutiny. The Congress government, which assumed office in 2018, has so far provided 1.25 lakh jobs, while more employment opportunities are being processed.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said at a foundation stone laying ceremony for a youth excellence centre in Jaipur that his government was examining the steps taken by other States in this regard. The reservation could be implemented if such a situation developed in the country with no legal impediments, he said.

Some State governments have tried to provide employment only to applicants with domicile certificates, but it is yet to pass the test of the courts. The Rajasthan Berozgar Mahasangh, representing educated unemployed youths in the State, has been demanding reservation for local youths in government jobs.

The State government is also planning to present a “youth centric” Budget next year and has invited concrete suggestions for the initiative. Mr. Gehlot said youngsters with commitment, discipline, sensitivity and passion must also join politics to serve the nation.

The Rajiv Gandhi scholarship for academic excellence, providing support to meritorious students for study in the top 50 academic institutions of the world, was also highlighted on the occasion. The first-of-its-kind scholarship provides an annual maintenance allowance of ₹10 lakh and bears the entire cost of studies, including the tuition fee, visa fee and travel fare for students.