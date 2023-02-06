Rajasthan electricity body chief’s tenure extended by a year

February 06, 2023 09:11 pm | Updated 09:11 pm IST - JAIPUR

The tenure of Rajasthan Vidyut Utpadan Nigam (RVUN) Chairman & Managing Director R.K. Sharma has been extended by one year. This will be his third consecutive term as the head of the public sector power generation company in the State.

The posts of three Directors in RVUN have been lying vacant for the last four months. The vacancies have adversely affected the decision making and policy formulation works, as the Directors’ meetings were not convened in the absence of quorum and the reports on technical and financial issues remained incomplete.

With over 38 years of experience in electrical maintenance, control, instrumentation and commercial operation of power plants, Mr. Sharma has played a significant role in power generation as the head of the electricity body. The commercial production from Suratgarh super critical unit-7 was achieved in December 2020 under his leadership.

The RVUN obtained recommendation for 1,136-hectare phase-II forest land for mining and efficiently managed the coal supply during the nationwide coal crisis, ensuring no unit shut down because of the shortage. The company also obtained forest clearance for the Parsa coal block and permission for the opening of seam-IV in the Parsa mine.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had announced the plan to add 6,000 MW of conventional power generation capacity in seven years in his 2019 budget speech. It was followed by the announcement for setting up two 660 MW ultra-supercritical thermal projects and one 800 MW ultra-supercritical unit at Kalisindh in 2022-23.

The RVUN’s official sources said here on Monday that the administrative and financial approvals for these projects had been obtained and the process for obtaining other required statutory approvals was underway.