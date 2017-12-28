Rajasthan doctors call off stir as govt. accepts demands

The agitating doctors of government hospitals in Rajasthan have called off their 11-day-long strike following an agreement with the State government that has addressed their concerns. Over 80 doctors were arrested during the strike when the Essential Services Maintenance Act was invoked.

The strike ended late on Wednesday night, just two days after the Rajasthan High Court directed the government to proceed “in accordance with law” to bring the in-service doctors back to work. Medical and Health Minister Kali Charan Saraf said there were “some misunderstandings” that had been resolved through the agreement.

The government has accepted the doctors’ demand for appointment of a medical expert to the post of Additional Director (Gazetted) in the Directorate of Health Services by replacing an Administrative Officer. On the demand for revocation of transfer of 12 doctors after the earlier strike last month, the government has agreed to post them at places convenient for them.

The doctors had gone on mass leave, demanding implementation of an agreement on the issues of dynamic accelerated career promotion, increasing rural allowances of doctors, among others.