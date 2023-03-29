HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Rajasthan doctors begin one-day strike against Right to Health Bill; medical services take a hit

Meanwhile, the state government has warned of strict action against the doctors and government staffers going on leave without prior approval.

March 29, 2023 12:36 pm | Updated 12:36 pm IST - Jaipur

PTI
Patients wait to receive treatments at the OPD of SMS Hospital amid a strike of resident doctors over the Rajasthan Right to Health Bill, in Jaipur, March 28, 2023.

Patients wait to receive treatments at the OPD of SMS Hospital amid a strike of resident doctors over the Rajasthan Right to Health Bill, in Jaipur, March 28, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

Medical services remained crippled in Rajasthan on Wednesday after government doctors and faculty members in medical colleges went on a one-day strike in solidarity with private doctors agitating against the Right to Health Bill. Emergency services have been exempted from the strike.

General patients faced trouble in getting treatment in government as well as private institutes. Ajay Chaudhary, president, in-service doctors association, said government doctors have gone on a mass leave on Wednesday to boycott work in support of the movement against the Right to Health Bill (RTH).

He said doctors are working in emergencies.

Also read: Explained | Rajasthan’s Right to Health Bill 

In Rajasthan, private doctors are demanding withdrawal of the Bill passed in the state assembly last Tuesday. According to the Bill, every resident of the state will have the right to emergency treatment and care "without prepayment" at any "public health institution, health care establishment and designated health care centres".

Meanwhile, the state government has warned of strict action against the doctors and government staffers going on leave without prior approval. Iqbal Khan, joint secretary, health department, had on Tuesday issued an order to medical college principals directing them to ensure that medical services in OPD, IPD, ICU, emergency and maternity wards were not affected and to take disciplinary action against the doctors going on leave without approval.

ALSO READ
Rajasthan’s Right to Health Bill runs into rough weather before passage in State Assembly

Mr. Chaudhary, however, asserted that there was no impact of the order on the striking professionals.

“It is the duty of the state to issue such orders in order to make its own arrangements, but government doctors all over the state are on mass leave and have boycotted work,” he said.

Apart from them, resident doctors are also on strike.

Related Topics

Rajasthan / health-workers union / health

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.