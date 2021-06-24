Rajasthan digital drive praised

The digital initiatives taken in the field of education in Rajasthan during the pandemic were praised at an innovation summit, in which the experts called for extending the benefits of technology to the students.

The State’s high rank in the performance grading index for school education was highlighted at the event.

Minister of State for Education Govind Singh Dotasra said while addressing the summit that the supply of digital reading material and homework as well as holding e-classes on social media platforms had facilitated continuation of education for 3.5 lakh students in the State.

The Social Media Interface for Learning Engagement (SMILE) initiative, launched in April last year, has ensured students' access to resources and upgraded the modes of education in accordance with the emerging situation. Mr. Dotasra said said the educational contents created during the pandemic would benefit the students in future.

For a large section of students not having access to Internet, the teachers of government schools went to homes with workbooks and worksheets. Mr. Dotasra said the Centre should make a higher budgetary allocation for implementing educational projects in the States and ensure an effective execution of the new education policy.