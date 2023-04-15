Rajasthan Congress to hold one-on-one dialogue with MLAs to get feedback

April 15, 2023 07:32 pm | Updated 07:32 pm IST - JAIPUR

Amid the stand-off between Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his former deputy Sachin Pilot, the Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee decided to hold feedback meetings on local issues through one-on-one dialogue, with the party MLAs and Independents supporting the ruling party. The meetings will be organised in Jaipur from April 17 to 20 for each division of the State.

Mr. Gehlot, accompanied by All India Congress Committee in-charge for Rajasthan Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa and PCC president Govind Singh Dotasra, will interact with the MLAs. A PCC spokesperson said here on Saturday that the MLAs would give their feedback on the State government’s functioning, public perception and the issues at the grassroots.

The MLAs from Ajmer and Jodhpur divisions will attend the meetings on April 17, while the legislators from Udaipur, Kota and Bharatpur divisions will be invited for the dialogue on April 18. The MLAs from Jaipur and Bikaner divisions shall meet Mr. Gehlot and the two other leaders on April 20.

A day-long workshop will be organised at B.M. Birla Auditorium here on April 19 to deliberate on extending the benefits of the Congress government’s welfare schemes to the public at large. In addition to the MLAs, the AICC and PCC members, former MPs, Congress candidates in the 2018 Assembly election and office-bearers of the front organisations will attend the workshop. One of the highlights of the event will be the inflation relief camps, starting from April 24.

The exercise is apparently aimed at strengthening the mass outreach of the State government’s welfare schemes with the cooperation of MLAs, without directly responding to Mr. Pilot’s charge of inaction on corruption cases. Mr. Dotasra said at a conference of Congress OBC department workers here that the party had no factionalism, and it would go to this year’s Assembly polls “with unity”.

