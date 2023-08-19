HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Rajasthan Congress to give tickets after consultations in Assembly constituencies

The party plans to follow the model deployed in Karnataka elections where winnability was the only criterion

August 19, 2023 09:24 pm | Updated 09:24 pm IST - JAIPUR

The Hindu Bureau
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot with Congress leader Sachin Pilot during a meeting with Rajasthan party leaders in Jaipur on August 19, 2023.

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot with Congress leader Sachin Pilot during a meeting with Rajasthan party leaders in Jaipur on August 19, 2023. | Photo Credit: ANI

The Congress in Rajasthan will distribute tickets to the candidates for the upcoming Assembly election after wide-ranging consultations by the members of the State Election Committee with the party leaders in the constituencies. The first list of candidates is likely to be released next month.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said after attending a meeting of the State Election Committee here on Saturday that winnability would be the “first and last criterion” for the selection of candidates. “We are going to follow the Karnataka model, where a 90-year-old candidate contested the polls and won. The party had recognised his winning potential,” he told reporters.

ALSO READ
Will fulfil all the demands of people if re-elected, says Rajasthan CM

The ruling Congress had recently announced that it would replicate the Karnataka model for the election by declaring the candidates in advance and countering the Opposition BJP’s propaganda aggressively.

Mr. Gehlot said the Congress would win the Assembly polls with a heavy margin for a second term, based on its popularity among voters, because of the State government’s flagship welfare schemes. Rajasthan was showing direction to other States, where the ruling parties were incorporating similar schemes in their manifestos, he said.

Taking a dig at the BJP’s central leaders making rounds of Rajasthan ahead of the Assembly election, Mr. Gehlot said Opposition party seemed to have already surrendered before the polls. “The BJP is planning to fight the election on the face of the Prime Minister. This shows that they have already accepted the defeat. Will they take decisions on the State’s issues sitting in Delhi?” he said.

Besides Mr. Gehlot, Pradesh Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra, party’s State in-charge Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, co-incharges Amrita Dhawan, Qazi Nizamuddin and Virendra Rathore and former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot attended the State Election Committee’s meeting.

ALSO READ
Gehlot announces 15% increase in honorarium for women involved in rural livelihood projects

Mr. Dotasra said the State Election Committee members would visit the districts in groups to hold consultations with the District Congress Committee office-bearers and other party leaders in the constituencies. They will prepare panels of three to five potential candidates for each Assembly seat and submit them to the Pradesh Congress Committee.

The party’s Screening Committee headed by Assam MP Gaurav Gogoi will be in Rajasthan for four days from August 28 to 31. Mr. Dotasara said the committee would examine the recommendations and take a final decision on the names of the party candidates.

Related stories

Related Topics

Rajasthan / Indian National Congress / Assembly Elections

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.