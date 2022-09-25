Rajasthan Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Ahead of the Congress Legislature Party meeting on Sunday evening, MLAs considered close to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot met under the leadership of Cabinet Minister Shanti Dhariwal in what is seen as a message to the high command to pick a Mr. Gehlot loyalist as his successor.

Mr. Gehlot is expected to quit as the Chief Minister of Rajasthan if he wins the election to the post of the Congress national president, as the party has a ‘one-man one-post’ policy.

The meeting is also seen as an attempt to thwart the possibility of senior party leader Sachin Pilot being made the next CM.

Some participants said Mr. Gehlot’s successor should be someone who was instrumental in saving the government during the political crisis in 2020 and not someone who was involved in toppling it, a veiled reference to Mr. Pilot.

“If the decision is not taken keeping the MLAs’ sentiments in mind, the government will be in danger,” independent legislator and advisor to the chief minister Sanyam Lodha said after the meeting.

Another leader Govind Ram Meghwal said Gehlot can shoulder both roles, that of the chief minister as well as the party’s national president.

He said if Gehlot does not remain the chief minister, the party will face a major trouble in winning the next Assembly elections.

Resolution for full faith in Congress president likely to be passed: Gehlot

Earlier in the day, Mr. Gehlot said a one-line resolution stating all Congress legislators have full faith in the party president’s decision on his successor is likely to be passed during the Legislature Party meeting this evening.

Mr. Gehlot said he had held different constitutional posts for 40 years and the new generation should get a chance now, in an indication that he was not averse to the party picking Mr. Pilot as his successor in the State.

“I have said it earlier as well. No post is important to me. I am doing politics for last 50 years. I have remained on some constitutional post or other for 40 years. What more I can get and want. So, it is in my mind that the new generation should get a chance and we all will together give a leadership in the country,” the Chief Minister told reporters during to a visit to Jaisalmer to offer prayer at the Tanot Mata Temple.

Mr. Gehlot said the media reported that he did not want to leave the post of Chief Minister even though that was not the case.

He disclosed that he had made it clear to the party high command in August itself that retaining power in the state was important, irrespective of who was the CM.

“I have said this to (the party) high command in August itself that the next election should be fought under a leadership so that the possibility of winning increases. Whether it is me or someone other than me, select him and form the government,” he said.

On the CLP meeting, Mr. Gehlot said all party leaders will hold a discussion to arrive at a consensus and this has been the Congress’ strength.

“This has been a tradition in the Congress from the beginning that whenever the Legislature Party meeting is held at the time of election or for the selection of a chief minister, a one-line resolution is definitely passed to give all rights to the Congress president. And, I understand this will happen today too,” Mr. Gehlot told reporters in Jaisalmer.

“All Congressmen unanimously keep faith on the Congress president, and today also, you will get a glimpse of it. You need not have to think much about ifs and buts,” he said.

The CLP meeting was scheduled to begin at the chief minister’s residence later in the evening in which Congress observers Mallikarjun Kharge and Rajasthan incharge Ajay Maken will also participate.