Rajasthan Congress executive reconstituted after five months

7 vice-presidents, 8 gen. secretaries and 24 secretaries approved after protracted consultations

More than five months after it was dissolved during political turmoil, the Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee’s (PCC) executive was on Wednesday reconstituted with the appointment of seven vice-presidents, eight general secretaries and 24 secretaries. The All India Congress Committee announced the names of the new office-bearers in New Delhi.

AICC general secretary K.C. Venugopal said in a statement that the State executive had been constituted after the approval of party president Sonia Gandhi. The exercise for the appointment of new office-bearers involved protracted consultations with party leader Ajay Maken, and several visits by PCC president Govind Singh Dotasra to the national capital.

The new vice-presidents of Rajasthan PCC are Govind Ram Meghwal, Harimohan Sharma, Jitendra Singh, Mahendrajeet Singh Malviya, Naseem Akhtar Insaaf, Rajendra Chaudhary and Ramlal Jat.

Sitting MLAs

The general secretaries of the party’s State unit are G.R. Khatana, Hakim Ali, Lakhan Meena, Mangilal Garasiya, Prashant Bairwa, Rakesh Pareek, Rita Chaudhary and Ved Solanki. Four of them are sitting MLAs of the ruling party.

Mr. Dotasra, who is also the Education Minister, was appointed the PCC president in July 2020 after the then Deputy Chief Minister and Congress State unit chief Sachin Pilot was sacked from both the posts following his rebellion. The party had also dissolved the State executive and other departments and cells during the crisis, which continued for a month.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Mr. Pilot have congratulated the new office-bearers. Mr. Gehlot expressed gratitude to Ms. Gandhi for constituting the executive and said the new PCC body would carry the policies, programmes, principles and ideology of the Congress party to the far-off villages in the State.