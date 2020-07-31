Rajasthan Congress chief whip moves SC against HC order on MLA’s disqualification process

New Delhi

31 July 2020 17:22 IST

The plea filed through advocate Varun Chopra said that the High Court order is ex-facie unconstitutional, illegal and in the teeth of the law laid down by this court in the 1992 verdict in the case of Kihoto Hollohon

Rajasthan Congress chief whip Mahesh Joshi on Friday moved the Supreme Court against the High Court order of July 24 asking the assembly speaker to defer disqualification proceedings against sacked deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot and 18 MLAs.

Also read: Supreme Court allows Speaker to withdraw plea against High Court order

The chief whip has moved the top court two days after the assembly speaker C.P. Joshi filed the appeal against the July 24 Rajasthan High Court order.

Advertising

Advertising

The plea filed through advocate Varun Chopra said that the High Court order is ex-facie unconstitutional, illegal and in the teeth of the law laid down by this court in the 1992 verdict in the case of Kihoto Hollohon.

The 1992 judgement had held that the speaker has the authority to decide the disqualification proceedings and judicial intervention in the process is not permissible.