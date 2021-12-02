Rajasthan Congress appoints office-bearers

(New appointments made after recent Cabinet reshuffle)

In a major decision after the recent Cabinet expansion and reshuffle, the Congress in Rajasthan on Wednesday appointed new office-bearers to the party organisation and the district units, which were dissolved during the political crisis in July 2020.

The party announced the names of the presidents of 13 District Congress Committees, five of whom had headed the units earlier as well.

A communique issued by AICC general secretary K.C. Venugopal said in addition to the 13 DCC presidents, Sitaram Agarwal had been appointed PCC treasurer, while R.C. Choudhary and Swarnim Chaturvedi will be the party spokespersons.

The districts where the DCC presidents were appointed were Sikar, Alwar, Rajsamand, Nagaur, Baran, Jhalawar, Dausa, Jaisalmer, Barmer, Bikaner (Urban), Jodhpur (Rural), Jodhpur Urban (North) and Jodhpur Urban (South).

PCC president Govind Singh Dotasra congratulated the new office-bearers and expressed hope that they would strengthen the organisation by taking the party’s policies and ideology to the people.