Rajasthan Cong. urges Rahul to continue as party president

Amid the bickering over the party’s rout in Lok Sabha elections, the Rajasthan Pradesh Congress’s executive committee on Wednesday passed a resolution requesting Rahul Gandhi to continue as the Congress president and authorised him to carry out organisational changes in the party’s State unit, if needed.

AICC general secretary in charge of Rajasthan Avinash Pande said after the PCC meeting at the party’s State headquarters here — the first after the declaration of election results in which it lost all the 25 Lok Sabha seats in the State — that the “spirit of struggle and commitment to principles” remained unchanged despite the defeat.

“The executive committee has accepted all the challenges, failures and shortcomings which led to this mandate... It is our collective responsibility,” Mr. Pande said, while indicating that there would be no immediate changes in the party's State leadership.

In its hour-long meeting attended by PCC president and Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot, CM Ashok Gehlot, State Ministers and the party’s election candidates and office-bearers, the PCC endorsed the Congress Working Committee’s resolution passed in New Delhi on May 25, which had asked Mr. Gandhi to continue in office.

While the executive committee reposed faith in Mr. Gandhi’s leadership, there was no discussion at the meeting on the factors responsible for the party’s humiliating defeat in the State, where it could not win even a single seat despite its victory in the Assembly polls barely five months ago. PCC vice-president Archana Sharma said the matter would be discussed in other meetings to be convened shortly.

No reference was made to the purported resignation of Agriculture Minister Lalchand Kataria and the demand raised by Ministers Udai Lal Anjana and Ramesh Meena for introspection and a detailed analysis of the defeat. Uncertaintly prevailed over Mr. Kataria’s “resignation letter”, which was released to the media on WhatsApp, as he was unreachable.

BSP support

Meanwhile, the Bahujan Samaj Party has announced that it will continue to support the Congress government in the State in order to “stop communal and casteist forces”. The six BSP MLAs elected in the 2018 Assembly polls have extended support to the State government.

BSP vice-president Ramji Gautam said in a statement that the party chief Mayawati had instructed the MLAs not to go against the party’s ideology or play into the hands of communal forces. Any MLA flouting the instructions would be expelled from the party, he warned.