Rajasthan Congress to hold legislature party meet

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot with senior Congress leaders and MLAs arrive to address media outside Raj Bhawan in Jaipur on July 24, 2020. | Photo Credit: PTI
PTI Jaipur 25 July 2020 10:59 IST
Updated: 25 July 2020 11:08 IST

The Congress will hold its legislature party meeting on Saturday to discuss the political situation in Rajasthan.

Chief whip Mahesh Joshi said the meeting was proposed to be held at around 11.30 am.

“The Chief Minister told reporters last evening that the meeting will be convened today. It is expected to be begin at 11.30 am,” Joshi said.

The meeting will take place at the hotel where the MLAs of the Ashok Gehlot camp are staying.

