HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Rajasthan CM's son Vaibhav Gehlot appears before ED in Delhi

The Enforcement Directorate had issued summons to Vaibhav Gehlot to appear before the investigating officer in a foreign exchange violation case

October 30, 2023 12:11 pm | Updated 12:11 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot’s son Vaibhav Gehlot.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot’s son Vaibhav Gehlot. | Photo Credit: ANI

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's son Vaibhav Gehlot on Monday (October 30) appeared before the Enforcement Directorate in Delhi for questioning in a foreign exchange violation case.

The federal agency had issued summons to Vaibhav Gehlot to appear before the investigating officer of the case, at its headquarters on A.P.J Abdul Kalam road, under the provisions of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA).

The summons are linked to recent ED raids against Rajasthan based hospitality group Triton Hotels & Resorts Pvt. Ltd., Vardha Enterprises Pvt. Ltd. and its directors and promoters Shiv Shankar Sharma, Rattan Kant Sharma and others.

ALSO READ
Mamata decries ED searches on WB Minister and summons to Gehlot’s son

The agency had searched the group and its promoters for three days in August at locations in Jaipur, Udaipur, Mumbai and Delhi.

Rattan Kant Sharma's alleged links with Vaibhav Gehlot are under the scanner of the ED and the agency is expected to question and record his statement under FEMA. He has been a business partner of Vaibhav Gehlot in a car rental company in the past.

The senior Gehlot and the Congress party had called this ED action as politically motivated.

Related Topics

Rajasthan

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.