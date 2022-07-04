Rajasthan CM sanctions over ₹366 cr for drinking water project

PTI July 04, 2022 16:54 IST

PTI July 04, 2022 16:54 IST

A financial approval of ₹214.93 crore has been given for the area around Jagatpura, Pratap Nagar, Mahal Road on the outskirts of Jaipur city: official

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot. File | Photo Credit: PTI

A financial approval of ₹214.93 crore has been given for the area around Jagatpura, Pratap Nagar, Mahal Road on the outskirts of Jaipur city: official

The Rajasthan government has sanctioned ₹366.67 crore for the second phase of the Bisalpur-Jaipur Water Supply Project (BWSP), officials said on Monday. The BWSP has been designed to deliver drinking water from the Bisalpur Dam to Jaipur to reduce the city's dependence on its ground water resources. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot approved a proposal to sanction the funds for the second phase of the project in Jagatpura, Pratap Nagar, Mahal Road and Kho-Nagorian in Jaipur district, an official statement said. A financial approval of ₹214.93 crore has been given for the area around Jagatpura, Pratap Nagar, Mahal Road on the outskirts of Jaipur city, it said. The government has also approved ₹151.74 crore for the second phase of the project at Kho-Nagorian. According to the statement, main and distribution pipelines of 91.03 km of ductile iron pipeline and 350.59 km of high-density polyethylene pipeline laying work and eight high water reservoirs will be done in Jagatpura, Pratap Nagar, Mahal Road area.



Our code of editorial values