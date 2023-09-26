Rajasthan CM Gehlot to begin 9-day State visit under 'Mission-2030' on Wednesday

September 26, 2023 01:36 pm | Updated 01:36 pm IST - Jaipur

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot will be on a nine-day visit to 18 districts from Wednesday under the ‘Mission-2030’ campaign, as part of which he will seek suggestions from people to make Rajasthan a model State by 2030.

As part of his visit, Mr. Gehlot will visit Jaipur, Sikar, Churu, Nagaur, Hanumangarh, Sriganganagar, Bikaner, Jaisalmer, Barmer, Jodhpur, Pali, Sirohi, Jalore, Rajsamand, Udaipur, Dungarpur, Banswara and Chittorgarh, Congress sources said on Tuesday.

The campaign is significant as it comes ahead of the Rajasthan assembly polls due later this year.

Mr. Gehlot will begin his visit by holding a public meeting at the Birla Auditorium here on Wednesday at 12 noon. At the auditorium, he will interact with jewellers, gems traders, astrologers and artisans, according to his tour schedule shared by the government.

He will then leave for Chomu town here by helicopter and interact with gardeners there. Later in the day, he will visit the Khatu Shyam temple in Sikar and Salasar Balaji temple in Churu before returning to Jaipur, the schedule showed.

Earlier, the Congress had planned to take out a five-day yatra in eastern Rajasthan to demand national project status for the Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project (ERCP) that would address the irrigation and drinking water needs of 13 districts.

However, the party postponed it and the yatra will now be taken out after the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) comes into force, the party sources said.

The chief minister's visits as part of 'Mission-2030' have been planned before the MCC comes into force, they said.

As part of these visits, he will cover northern, western and southern parts of the state. He will hold town hall meetings, 'Yuva Samvad', 'Mahila Sammelan', public events and also visit temples.

The visits are aimed at connecting with the masses, disseminating the vision of 'Mission-2030' and gaining perspectives from the people of the state, the sources said.

'Mission-2030' is the brainchild of Mr. Gehlot. Under 'Mission-2030', the chief minister has collected suggestions by holding intensive discussions with developmental experts and citizens, gathering over 4.5 lakh insights, official sources said.

The government has invited suggestions through the Jan Kalyan app. It is conducting door-to-door surveys through the party's community volunteers and organising essay and speech competitions to understand the aspirations of the people.

Additionally, public input was gathered through online and offline surveys, amassing over 74 lakh suggestions by over 45 lakh citizens, the official sources said.

