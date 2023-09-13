Rajasthan CM Gehlot inaugurates 30-hectare, ₹120-crore park in Kota

September 13, 2023 04:13 pm | Updated 04:13 pm IST - Kota (Rajasthan)

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on September 13 inaugurated a 30-hectare park built at a cost of ₹120 crore, one of the stated aims of which is to provide a stress-free environment to coaching institute students in Kota.

According to a statement, the Urban Improvement Trust began construction of the park in February 2020 with an aim to provide a stress-free environment for coaching students.

Assembly Speaker C.P. Joshi, Urban Development and Housing Minister and Kota-North MLA Shanti Dhariwal, Education Minister B.D. Kalla and the Congress' Rajasthan unit chief Govind Singh Dotasara were also present.

Following the ceremonial unveiling, Mr. Gehlot took a round of the OxyZone City Park — Garden of Joy in a tourist cart as the chief architect explained to him its features.

According to the statement, the chief architect termed the park a masterpiece of biodiversity that delivers the message that man is an inseparable part of nature.

A 1,200-metre-long canal flows across the park. It is adorned by around 2,00,000 (two lakh) shrubs, green ground cover, seasonal flowers and around 20,000 trees. The habitat will also become home to 200 species of foreign and domestic birds, the statement said.

