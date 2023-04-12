Rajasthan CM Gehlot cites ACB raids on corrupt officers to dismiss Pilot charge of 'inaction'

April 12, 2023 05:09 pm | Updated 05:09 pm IST - Jaipur

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday side-stepped questions at a press conference on his party colleague Sachin Pilot's protest, saying his government's focus was on easing inflation and nothing else is going to distract him from it.

He also sought to dismiss Mr. Pilot's charge of government inaction in cases of corruption during the previous BJP dispensation, saying the Rajasthan Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) has raided several corrupt officers, something which has not happened in any other place in the country.

"Our aim is to ease inflation. This is our only focus and we are not going to deviate from it," Mr. Gehlot said in reply to a question on Mr. Pilot's recent protest.

Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Tuesday sat on a fast in Jaipur, piling pressure on his own party by targeting the Ashok Gehlot government for "inaction" in alleged cases of corruption when the BJP ran the state.

Mr. Pilot sat silently on the hunger strike for five hours at Shaheed Smarak in Jaipur, as hundreds of Congress party workers and his supporters from several districts attended the event and raised slogans while patriotic songs played in the background. The Tonk MLA disregarded warnings from the Congress’ central leadership that the sit-in was an anti-party activity just before this year’s Assembly election.

After staging a day-long fast in defiance of his party’s diktat with the demand for action against corruption, Mr. Pilot said that his movement against graft would “continue vigorously” in future. Mr. Pilot told reporters that the Congress, as an Opposition party in the State, had promised the people that it would probe into the corruption cases and scandals that had taken place under the earlier BJP government, if elected to power. “My movement will continue... We want a clean politics both at the State and the national levels,” he said.