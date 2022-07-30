Other States

Rajasthan CM Gehlot announces two-year relaxation for upcoming recruitments

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. | Photo Credit: PTI
PTI Jaipur July 30, 2022 17:20 IST
Updated: July 30, 2022 17:20 IST

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday announced an age relaxation of two years for candidates in the upcoming competitive examinations for jobs.

He said various recruitment examinations could not be conducted for the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Advertisement
Advertisement

"Due to corona pandemic, competitive examinations for jobs could not be conducted on time for two years, so candidates will be given two years relaxation in upper age limit in upcoming competitive examinations," Mr. Gehlot tweeted.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Earlier this month, Mr. Gehlot had said that the State government has given jobs to about 1.25 lakh people so far in its current tenure, while about one lakh jobs are under process. Another one lakh jobs were announced in the budget of 2022-23.

He had said recruitment examinations will be conducted to ensure people get jobs on time.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Related Topics
Rajasthan
employment
Coronavirus
Read more...