Rajasthan CM for imposing strict anti-Covid norms in State

14 April 2021 03:57 IST

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday said it is necessary to take strict and effective steps similar to lockdown and directed officials to form guidelines to curb the virus spread.

He appealed to the people to behave as if there is a lockdown, saying the second wave of Covid-19 is more dangerous.

Mr Gehlot said the socio-religious and cultural activities in the State need to be restricted as the death rate is increasing.

Extending the curfew duration, reducing the number of participants in marriages and other social functions, cutting down the presence of people at workplaces and the number of passengers in public transport are the need of the hour, he said.

"Given these suggestions, necessary guidelines should be prepared. It is necessary to take drastic steps. The general public may suffer a bit from this, but saving lives is paramount," Mr Gehlot said during a Covid-19 review meeting at his residence.

The chief minister also asked officials to increase the number of dedicated anti-Covid hospitals, day-care centres, besides other medical facilities including oxygen and ICU beds, medicines.

Mr Gehlot said this second wave of coronavirus infection is even more deadly than before.

People should understand its seriousness and behave in the same way like they did when the lockdown was imposed the first time, the CM said.

Figures and studies show that the effect of the virus in the second wave, speed of infection and death rate is higher than earlier, he added.

Health Minister Raghu Sharma said the Health and Medical Department is prepared with alertness.

Oxygen support in Covid Hospital Systems, ICU beds, ventilators and other facilities are being strengthened, he added.