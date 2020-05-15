Rajasthan CM criticises ‘insensitive’ economic package

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday raised a question over the economic package announced by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in two days, while accusing the Centre of showing lack of sensitivity by offering only credit and loans during the distressing period of the COVID-19 pandemic and the complete shutdown of the economy.

“The Central government is not realising that the immediate need for poor people is to give them direct cash as an immediate financial support so that they have some money with them to spend. It will stimulate the demand,” Mr. Gehlot tweeted.

Mr. Gehlot pointed out that all schemes announced in the economic package were long-term measures, except free food grains for the next two months. These schemes would not provide immediate support to the poor, migrant workers, farmers and the destitute, he said.

‘Announce aid’

“The Central government needs to announce financial aid,” the Chief Minister said, adding that offering only credits and loans would not serve any immediate purpose. He said the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme could be a ray of hope for the poor in the rural areas as a social security measure.

As Ms. Sitharaman had announced relief measures, the MGNREGA would ensure that poor migrants get work when they reach home, Mr. Gehlot said. While the flagship employment scheme would provide livelihood security for at least some days, the Centre must consider giving wages to all registered MGNREGA workers for the lockdown period, he suggested.