GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Rajasthan CM chairs review meeting ahead of Emmanuel Macron's Jaipur visit

The Chief Minister instructed officials to ensure preparations to welcome the French president would be completed on time

January 20, 2024 01:56 pm | Updated 01:56 pm IST - Jaipur

PTI
File picture of Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma

File picture of Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma | Photo Credit: PTI

The Rajasthan government on Saturday said French President Emmanuel Macron will visit Jaipur on January 25 and preparations are underway to welcome him.

According to an official statement, Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma chaired a high-level review meeting at his office on Friday for the proposed visit.

Mr. Macron will be the Chief Guest at the Republic Day celebrations at Delhi's Kartavya Path on January 26.

The Chief Minister said preparations to welcome the French president should be completed on time and directed officials to take special care of Mr. Macron's accommodation, security and transportation.

According to the statement, Mr. Sharma said hoardings related to the art and culture of Rajasthan should also be put up at various places.

Chief Secretary Sudhansh Pant, Director General of Police U.R. Sahoo, Additional Chief Secretary, Home, Anand Kumar and other senior officers attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Rajasthan / France

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.