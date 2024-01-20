Rajasthan CM chairs review meeting ahead of Emmanuel Macron's Jaipur visit

January 20, 2024 01:56 pm | Updated 01:56 pm IST - Jaipur

The Rajasthan government on Saturday said French President Emmanuel Macron will visit Jaipur on January 25 and preparations are underway to welcome him.

According to an official statement, Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma chaired a high-level review meeting at his office on Friday for the proposed visit.

Mr. Macron will be the Chief Guest at the Republic Day celebrations at Delhi's Kartavya Path on January 26.

The Chief Minister said preparations to welcome the French president should be completed on time and directed officials to take special care of Mr. Macron's accommodation, security and transportation.

According to the statement, Mr. Sharma said hoardings related to the art and culture of Rajasthan should also be put up at various places.

Chief Secretary Sudhansh Pant, Director General of Police U.R. Sahoo, Additional Chief Secretary, Home, Anand Kumar and other senior officers attended the meeting.