Rajasthan CM calls for booster dose for all

Will push Centre for universal coverage, says Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday urged the Centre to provide booster doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to people of all age groups and start free vaccination of children below 15 years without delay.

Mr. Gehlot claimed that the State government's “constant pressure” had forced the Centre to announce vaccination drive for children and booster shots for certain adults.

“We will continue to exert pressure on the Union government for taking an early decision on booster dose [for all]. We will constantly request the Prime Minister, send letters and impress upon them the need to administer the booster dose to everyone in the country, not just to those above 60 years,” Mr. Gehlot said at a programme in Jaipur marking the launch of vaccination for children in the 15-18 age group.

Mr. Gehlot said since it was scientifically proven that the vaccine dose given after a certain time limit made a lesser impact, it was necessary that the booster dose should be administered early.

“The Centre may have some limitations... Vaccines may not be available in sufficient quantity and they may be given in [several] phases. Nevertheless, our demand will remain unchanged and it will put pressure,” he said.

Mr. Gehlot interacted with the children who were vaccinated at the Government Model Girls’ Senior Secondary School at Gangauri Bazar here. Addressing a “Meet the Press” programme at the Pink City Press Club later in the day, Mr. Gehlot said the State government had taken measures to provide relief to people during the pandemic and had successfully tackled the crisis.

The Chief Minister said there was “no anti-incumbency wave” against the Congress government in the State after its completion of three years. On the other hand, the BJP government at the Centre was trying to instil fear among the people critical of its policies by conducting raids at their homes through its agencies, he said.