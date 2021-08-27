Ashok Gehlot undergoes angioplasty

The Rajasthan Chief Minister was hospitalised after complaining of severe chest pain.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot underwent angioplasty at Sawai Man Singh (SMS) Government Hospital here on Friday after one of his coronary arteries was found to have 90% blockade. He had complained of heaviness and severe pain in the chest.

Mr. Gehlot, 70, was having health issues after recovering from COVID-19 in May. He was advised by doctors to take precautions. The angioplasty, along with the insertion of a stent, was conducted successfully and he was recovering well.

“The Chief Minister is absolutely fine. There was 90% blockage in his left anterior descending artery, which was widened and one stent was placed in it,” Sudhir Bhandari, SMS Hospital’s Superintendent, said. The cardiac complication seemed to be a part of Mr. Gehlot's post COVID-19 syndrome, he added.

Tested COVID-19 positive

The senior Congress leader tested COVID-19 positive on April 29 and he went into isolation. He has been working mostly from his official residence at Civil Lines here.

A health bulletin issued by the hospital stated that Mr. Gehlot was registered “as a common man” in the newly launched Rajasthan Government Health Scheme and advised cardiac intervention, to which he immediately consented. He expressed faith in the team and infrastructure of the hospital, it said.

Mr. Gehlot earlier tweeted that he was happy that he was being treated at SMS Hospital, which was the biggest government hospital in the State. “I am fine and will be back soon. Your blessings and well wishes are with me,” he said.

Medical and Health Minister Raghu Sharma, Congress party’s chief whip and officials of the Chief Minister’s Office accompanied Mr. Gehlot to the hospital. Governor Kalraj Mishra spoke to him on phone and wished him a speedy recovery.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished Mr. Gehlot a swift recovery and good health, while Congress leader Rahul Gandhi wished him a speedy and full recovery. Former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot also called Health Minister Mr. Sharma and Mr. Gehlot's son Vaibhav and enquired about his health condition.