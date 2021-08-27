Ashok Gehlot to undergo angioplasty

The Rajasthan Chief Minister was hospitalised after complaining of severe chest pain.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot will undergo angioplasty at Sawai Man Singh (SMS) Government Hospital here after complaining of severe chest pain.

Mr. Gehlot, 70, has experienced health issues after recovering from COVID-19 in May.

“I have just got my CT-angiography done in SMS Hospital. Since yesterday, I was having severe pain in my chest,” Mr. Gehlot tweeted on August 27, adding that his angioplasty would be done shortly at the same hospital.

The Chief Minister said he was happy to get treated at SMS Hospital, the biggest government hospital in the State. “I am fine and will be back soon. Your blessings and well wishes are with me,” he tweeted.

Angioplasty is a minimally invasive medical procedure used for opening blocked heart arteries. Mr. Gehlot tested positive for COVID-19 on April 29 and subsequently went into isolation during treatment. Since his recovery, he has been working from his official residence at Civil Lines here.