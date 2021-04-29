Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot tests positive for COVID-19

JAIPUR

29 April 2021 11:46 IST

He says he will continue to work despite being in isolation

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday announced he had tested positive for COVID-19.

He said he was feeling well and did not have any symptoms.

Mr. Gehlot’s wife Sunita, who had earlier tested positive, is being treated for the infection.

In a brief post on Twitter, Mr. Gehlot said he would follow the COVID-19 protocol and continue his work in isolation. The Chief Minister went into self-isolation as a precaution on Wednesday after his wife tested positive.

Mr. Gehlot has been actively taking part in meetings with officials to monitor the COVID-19 situation in the State and looking after other administrative work.

He will be interacting with experts and officials through video-conferencing while in isolation at his official residence.