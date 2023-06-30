ADVERTISEMENT

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot injures his feet; advised a week’s rest

June 30, 2023 01:13 am | Updated 01:13 am IST - NEW DELHI

Ashok Gehlot’s injury comes just days before Congress leadership was supposed to brainstorm on Rajasthan’s electoral strategy, for which a meeting was tentatively fixed for July 3

The Hindu Bureau

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. File Photo | Photo Credit: PTI

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot was taken to a hospital on Thursday after he hurt his feet and has been advised a week’s rest, an official of Jaipur’s Sawai Man Singh Government Hospital said.

According to Dr. Achal Sharma, superintendent of the hospital, Mr. Gehlot fractured a left toe and also suffered an injury in a right toe. The Chief Minister returned home after treatment.

His former deputy, Sachin Pilot, took to Twitter to wish him a speedy recovery.

Mr. Gehlot’s injury comes just days before the Congress leadership was supposed to brainstorm on Rajasthan’s electoral strategy, for which a meeting was tentatively fixed for July 3.

It also comes right in the middle of the Gehlot government’s Mehangai Rahat camp in which the Rajasthan government registers people for welfare schemes including giving poor families LPG cylinder at ₹500.

