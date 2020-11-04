Rajasthan civic polls: Cong., BJP get majority in 2 municipal corporations each

Peoople have rejected the misrule of the Congress, claims BJP

The Congress and the BJP got clear majority in two municipal corporations each of the six that went to polls recently in Rajasthan, according to results declared on Tuesday.

In the remaining two municipal corporations there were no clear winners as Independents won in several wards, according to the results declared by the State Election Commission.

However, Rajasthan BJP president Satish Poonia said that people of the state have rejected the misrule of the Congress in the elections.

Earlier Jaipur, Kota and Jodhpur had one municipal corporation each, but after delimitation of wards by the present Congress government, these cities now have two corporations each.

The six corporations are the Jaipur Greater Municipal Corporation, Jaipur Heritage Municipal Corporation, Jodhpur South Municipal Corporation, Jodhpur North Municipal Corporation, Kota North Municipal Corporation and Kota South Municipal Corporation.

Last time, the BJP had formed its board in the erstwhile municipal corporations of Jaipur, Kota and Jodhpur.

Out of the 560 wards of the six municipal corporations in Jaipur, Jodhpur and Kota, which went to polls in two phases on October 29 and November 1, the Congress won in 261 wards, BJP in 242 wards and Independents in 57 wards.

The BJP got clear majority in the Jaipur Greater and the Jodhpur South municipal corporations by winning in 88 and 43 wards respectively.

The Congress, which is in power in Rajasthan, won in 49 and 29 wards of the Jaipur Greater and the Jodhpur South corporations respectively, according to the results.

The Congress got a clear majority in the Jodhpur North and the Kota North municipal corporations by winning in 53 and 47 wards respectively, against 19 and 14 wards won by the BJP, it said.

In the polls for the Jaipur Heritage Municipal Corporation, Congress won in 47 wards and the BJP in 42 wards, while in the remaining 11 wards of the civic body Independents won.

In Kota South Municipal Corporation elections, the BJP and the Congress both won in 36 wards each and eight wards were won by Independents, according to the results.

There were 2,238 candidates in the fray for the 560 wards.

In the first phase of the elections on October 29 for the Jaipur Heritage, Kota North and Jodhpur North corporations, 60.42 per cent of total voters had exercised their franchise, while 59.96 per cent cast their votes in the polls for the Jaipur Greater, Jodhpur South and Kota South corporations held on November 1.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot in a tweet said: "The results of Jaipur, Jodhpur and Kota municipal corporation elections are satisfactory.” “Out of the total votes polled in the corporations, the Congress got 40.09 per cent votes which is almost 2.5 percent more than BJP. Thanks to voters and workers and congratulations to the winning candidates of the Congress,” he said.